Google is having its big event outside this year, so attendees are getting a 'survival kit' with sunscreen and a water bottle

Google doesn’t want the 5,000 people attending its big developers’ conference this week to fry in the sun.

The company is holding its annual IO event outdoors this year at a big stadium near its Mountain View, California headquarters, instead of inside a convention center in San Francisco, so it’s issuing Festival Survival Kits equipped with sunscreen, sunglasses, a water bottle, and some “multi-functional headwear” that can be worn like a headband, beanie, pirate’s cap, or blindfold (in case anyone feels the need to take a mid-day nap).

It’s supposed to be a toasty 85 degrees in Mountain View on Wednesday, so while Google advises that attendees make sure to also pack jackets, that sunscreen will definitely come in handy.

Attendees also get an I/O t-shirt and the latest version of Google’s Cardboard VR headset.

In past years, Google has also loaded up attendees with the latest gadgets, from new smartphones and tablets to Android smartwatches. So it’s likely that the company will give developers more goodies on Wednesday, when the show kicks off.

In the meantime, here’s a look at the sun protection accessories Google wants attendees to have:

