Google will tell us about its big plans for 2015 on May 28-29

Google I/O, the company’s biggest event of the year where it usually unveils the newest version of Android, will take place on May 28-29.

Registration begins on March 19 at 9 am PT. In the past, Google has shown off moonshot devices like Google Glass as well as consumer gadgets like its new Nexus phones and tablets.

We expect to learn more as the event gets closer. Last year’s I/O was all about Android 5.0 Lollipop.

