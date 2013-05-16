Here Is Everything You Missed From Google's Big Launch Event Today

Google held its annual I/O developers conference today where it announced a slew of new products and updates.



Google has revamped its key products and services, including Google Maps, further improved its social network Google+, and also released a streaming music service called Google Music All Access.

The biggest surprise was an appearance by CEO Larry Page, who gave a candid speech about the future of technology and held a Q&A session with the audience.

Here’s a quick recap of everything Google announced today.

