Here's our first look inside Google's huge show today

Matt Rosoff
Matt Rosoff Business InsiderSan Francisco’s Moscone West conference center all dressed up for Google I/O 2015

Google’s biggest public event of the year, Google I/O, kicks off today in San Francisco. About 5,000 people will be here.

The show is mainly for software developers who build products on Google’s Android, Chrome, and other platforms. But it’s also the time of year when Google announces the new products it’s been working on for the last year.

The show starts in a couple hours, but we just got inside. It’s quite a scene. Here’s what we saw…

Here's the line outside Moscone Center in San Francisco. This is more than two hours before the keynote starts. We heard of one developer who got here at 4 a.m.

Here's the big Google I/O sign. We don't have to wait in line with those folks.

We get to take the special press elevator.

See ya.

This is the second floor. Google shuffled us along pretty quickly, but we managed to get a couple pictures.

This looks like a wall of new Android devices.

So here's something new from past years. If you look in the background, there's a huge open area filled with couches and screens. It looks like a gigantic demo area.

Another demo area. Now we're on the escalator to the 3rd floor.

Cars! Get ready for news about Android Auto.

And these sure look a lot like gigantic watches, don't they? Android Wear news coming, I bet.

Here's one more look back before Google shuffled us into the press room....

...which had the one thing everybody was looking for. Coffee!

We'll be bringing you news from the conference all day, including a live blog of the keynote, starting at 9:30am PT. Please join us!

