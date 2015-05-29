Here's our first look inside Google's huge show today

Matt Rosoff Business Insider San Francisco’s Moscone West conference center all dressed up for Google I/O 2015

Google’s biggest public event of the year, Google I/O, kicks off today in San Francisco. About 5,000 people will be here.

The show is mainly for software developers who build products on Google’s Android, Chrome, and other platforms. But it’s also the time of year when Google announces the new products it’s been working on for the last year.

The show starts in a couple hours, but we just got inside. It’s quite a scene. Here’s what we saw…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.