Here's our first look inside Google's huge show today

Google’s biggest public event of the year, Google I/O, kicks off today in San Francisco. About 5,000 people will be here.
The show is mainly for software developers who build products on Google’s Android, Chrome, and other platforms. But it’s also the time of year when Google announces the new products it’s been working on for the last year.
The show starts in a couple hours, but we just got inside. It’s quite a scene. Here’s what we saw…
Here's the line outside Moscone Center in San Francisco. This is more than two hours before the keynote starts. We heard of one developer who got here at 4 a.m.
This is the second floor. Google shuffled us along pretty quickly, but we managed to get a couple pictures.
So here's something new from past years. If you look in the background, there's a huge open area filled with couches and screens. It looks like a gigantic demo area.
We'll be bringing you news from the conference all day, including a live blog of the keynote, starting at 9:30am PT. Please join us!
