This Is What It's Like When Google Buys Your Company

Jay Yarow

What happens when Google buys your company? You get a fat check, and your staff gets new computers!

Nat Turner of recently-acquired-by-Google Invite Media just tweeted, “Onboarding day at Google! Everyone getting their new computer,” and attached this pic.

See Also: Meet The 24-Year-Old Who Just Sold A $70 Million Company To Google

invite media computers

Photo: Twitpic

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.