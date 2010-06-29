This Is What It's Like When Google Buys Your Company

What happens when Google buys your company? You get a fat check, and your staff gets new computers!
Nat Turner of recently-acquired-by-Google Invite Media just tweeted, “Onboarding day at Google! Everyone getting their new computer,” and attached this pic.
Photo: Twitpic
