Google Investor: Google Is The Default Search Provider On The iPad

GOOG Shares Begin Second Quarter With An Uptick

Google shares began the second quarter strong, closing Thursday’s session up at $568.80 (18x 2010 EPS and 19x Enterprise Value / EBIT). Upcoming catalysts include March quarter earnings (likely the third week in April); updates on changes to paid search results; Android adoption; and benchmarks surrounding newer initiatives (Wave, Chrome, Base, broadband network, etc.).



Default iPad Browser A Positive For Google (J.P. Morgan)

Despite rumblings that Google might be replaced by Bing as the default search engine provider to the iPad, the Google toolbar is in fact built inside the browser (similar to the iPhone). Imran Khan, analyst at J.P. Morgan believes “the built in tool bar is an advantage for Google.” But it’s a double edged sword. Performing searches from the toolbar “means Google has to share the revenue generated.”

Google’s Acquisition Of Episodic Could Help YouTube (VentureBeat)

Google’s purchase of private company Episodic (a video hosting and publishing platform) could signal major improvements are coming for YouTube. It’s about time. Episodic allows video owners to charge for content or insert ads and offers in-depth behavioural analytics. The technology could give Google a more precise picture of user viewing habits, potentially elevating CPMs and sell-out rates. Not to mention, it could be Google’s attempt to go after “ad-supported TV- and movie-viewing site Hulu.”

Verizon’s Nexus One Phone Delayed Because Of Apple / HTC Suit? (CNM News Network)

The Verizon Nexus One release date could come any day now (literally). And Google needs it. Currently the Nexus One is only offered by T-Mobile and through the Google Store, which has led to less than stellar sales. Opening the phone up to the largest U.S. carrier could significantly increase sales. That said, rumour has it the “delay in the Nexus One handset arriving for Verizon customers could be tied to the Apple – HTC lawsuit.” If that’s the case, it’s unclear when the Verizon phone will hit the market.

Google’s Acquisition of AdMob To Be Challenged? (GovIT)

Google may have hit a snag regarding its proposed $750 million acquisition of mobile advertiser AdMob. The Federal Trade Commission is reportedly “taking sworn statements from Google, its competitors and advertisers” signaling the regulating body is concerned with the combination. According to IDC, Google and AdMob have 21% of the US mobile Internet ad market.







