Google may put $4 billion into India's Reliance Jio, months after Facebook invested $5.7 billion

SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images Google CEO Sundar Pichai with his wife and engineer Anjali Pichai as they arrive to attend the wedding ceremony of Akash Ambani, son of Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani, in Mumbai on March 9, 2019.

Google is in talks to invest as much as $US4 billion into Indian telecoms provider Reliance Jio, according to Bloomberg.

Google may announce the investment within weeks, and the cash injection would follow a similar investment by Facebook into Jio of $US5.7 billion.

Jio is a fast-growing telecoms operator in India with more than 300 million subscribers.

Its founder, Mukesh Ambani, is currently the sixth-richest man in the world, with a net wealth of $US72.4 billion.

Google may invest up to $US4 billion in disruptive, popular Indian internet firm Jio Platforms, according to Bloomberg.

Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, is India’s biggest mobile operator, with a subscriber base of 369.93 million and more than 30% market share. Jio Platforms also comprises a suite of apps, including Zoom rival JioMeet and streaming service JioSaavn.

Google is expected to confirm the investment in the coming weeks, according to the report.

The funding would follow a slew of Google initiatives in India. CEO Sundar Pichai recently held a video call with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, and announced a $US10 billion investment into the country.

Pichai is also friendly with the founding family behind Reliance Jio, the Ambani family, attending scion Akash Ambani’s wedding in Mumbai in 2019.

Other major tech firms have already invested in Jio Platforms. Facebook announced a $US5.7 billion investment in April. Qualcomm announced this week it was investing around $US100 million, while Saudia Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, KKR, Vista Equity Partners, and many others have invested billions in recent months.

Jio’s rise in India has been meteoric.

The Reliance subsidiary has brought millions of Indians online for the first time over the past four years by offering free or incredibly cheap 4G data.

This wave of new internet users has benefited the likes of Google and Facebook, both of which are experiencing saturation in the West and are increasingly looking at Asia and emerging economies to provide their “next billion users.” Facebook explicitly called out the postive effect of cheap data plans in emerging economies on its user growth back in 2016, and repeatedly describes India is its fastest-growing market.

As Business Insider previously reported, one side effect of millions of new Indian users flooding the internet was the dethroning of popular gaming YouTuber PewDiePie as the top creator on the platform. He was replaced by T-Series, an Indian record label that garners hundreds of millions of views by posting Indian music videos to YouTube and is little-known outside the country.

Meanwhile, Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani is now the sixth-richest person in the world, per Bloomberg’s Billionares Index, surpassing Tesla CEO Elon Musk with a net wealth of $US72.4 billion.

