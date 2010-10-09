Google Introduces Video Logo To Celebrate John Lennon's Birthday

Google‘s logo on its home page is a playable video today, honouring would would have been John Lennon’s 70th birthday tomorrow.



Google often marks events with custom logos — it calls them ‘doodles’ — and recently has played around with a number of interactive doodles. But according to a tweet from Marissa Mayer, this is the first ever video doodle.

The video is set to Lennon’s Imagine.

Here’s the video:



