30 of the trickiest questions Google will ask you in a job interview

Maya Kosoff

Google has a reputation for asking difficult brain-teaser questions that challenge how you act under pressure.

Most of them require you to think quantitatively and broadly, and test the way you tackle problems on the spot.

Google probably switches up its questions over time, but career website Glassdoor provides a glimpse of the types of brain-stumping puzzles Google has asked in the past.

Not all of Google’s tricky questions are necessarily meant to be brain teasers — some of them sound simple, but turn out to be difficult to answer in a concise way.

What is your favourite Google product, and how would you improve it? -- Associate Product Manager, January 2016

If you wanted to bring your dog to work but one of your team members was allergic to dogs what would you do? -- Associate Account Strategist, December 2014

What do you know about Google? -- Administrative Business Partner Interview, February 2015

Design an evacuation plan for the building. -- Business Analyst Interview, November 2014

Which do you think has more advertising potential in Boston, a flower shop or funeral home? -- Account Strategist, October 2015

What does 'being Googley' mean to you? -- Product Specialist, December 2015

What would you want to do if you didn't have to work? -- Interaction Designer, September 2014

What scares you? -- Business Analyst Interview, September 2014

How many ways can you think of to find a needle in a haystack? -- Business Associate, May 2014

If you could only choose one song to play every time you walked into a room for the rest of your life, what would it be? -- Associate Account Strategist Interview, March 2014

How do you think the digital advertising world will change in the next 3 years? -- Creative Director, January 2016

What three things would you change at your university/work place if you were CEO today? -- Account Strategist Interview, April 2014

Describe AdWords to a seven-year-old. -- Associate Account Strategist Interview, December 2014

How would you explain cloud computing to a 6 year old? -- Product Manager, November 2015

Alibaba aims to invest in data centres in Asia, Dubai and parts of Europe over the next 18 months.

Tell me what you think about Google charging users $1/month to use GMail. -- BOLD Candidate, October 2015

Matias Durante, Vice President, Design at Google, speaks on stage during the Google I/O Developers Conference at Moscone Center on June 25, 2014 in San Francisco.

How many haircuts do you think happen in America every year? -- Business Associate, May 2014

List six things that make you nervous. -- Android Support Level III, July 2014

Tell me something about you that isn't on your resume. -- Associate Account Strategist Interview, March 2014

Model raindrops falling on a footpath (footpath is 1m and raindrops are 1cm). How could we know when the footpath is completely wet? -- Software Engineer, January 2016

Tell me a joke. -- Executive Assistant Interview, March 2014

The best question in my opinion was, they asked me at this stage whether you prefer earning or learning. -- Software Engineer, January 2016

These kids are learning to become teachers to teach other kids how to code.

If I gave you 10 million dollars right now, what would you do? -- Associate Account Strategist, May 2014

Define a service that would allow you to travel to the future. -- Interaction Designer, December 2015

Would you remove the link to an extremist piece of writing? -- Legal Assistant, December 2015

How could you solve humankind's biggest crisis given one billion dollars and a spacecraft? -- Database Administrator, December 2015

A technical illustration of the V-2.

How many cars travel across a bridge each day? -- Advertising Interview, September 2014

If you had access to a bank's database, how would you use that information to design an ATM for elderly people? -- Associate Product Manager, February 2015

How would you improve a shoe factory? -- Field Operations Specialist, November 2014

Design a mobile social app for a chain of local orthodontist offices. -- Product Manager, November 2015

What are the number of new book titles published in the US each year? -- Product Manager, November 2015

