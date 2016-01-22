30 of the trickiest questions Google will ask you in a job interview

Google has a reputation for asking difficult brain-teaser questions that challenge how you act under pressure.
Most of them require you to think quantitatively and broadly, and test the way you tackle problems on the spot.
Google probably switches up its questions over time, but career website Glassdoor provides a glimpse of the types of brain-stumping puzzles Google has asked in the past.
Not all of Google’s tricky questions are necessarily meant to be brain teasers — some of them sound simple, but turn out to be difficult to answer in a concise way.
What is your favourite Google product, and how would you improve it? -- Associate Product Manager, January 2016
If you wanted to bring your dog to work but one of your team members was allergic to dogs what would you do? -- Associate Account Strategist, December 2014
Which do you think has more advertising potential in Boston, a flower shop or funeral home? -- Account Strategist, October 2015
If you could only choose one song to play every time you walked into a room for the rest of your life, what would it be? -- Associate Account Strategist Interview, March 2014
How do you think the digital advertising world will change in the next 3 years? -- Creative Director, January 2016
What three things would you change at your university/work place if you were CEO today? -- Account Strategist Interview, April 2014
Tell me what you think about Google charging users $1/month to use GMail. -- BOLD Candidate, October 2015
Tell me something about you that isn't on your resume. -- Associate Account Strategist Interview, March 2014
Model raindrops falling on a footpath (footpath is 1m and raindrops are 1cm). How could we know when the footpath is completely wet? -- Software Engineer, January 2016
The best question in my opinion was, they asked me at this stage whether you prefer earning or learning. -- Software Engineer, January 2016
If I gave you 10 million dollars right now, what would you do? -- Associate Account Strategist, May 2014
Define a service that would allow you to travel to the future. -- Interaction Designer, December 2015
How could you solve humankind's biggest crisis given one billion dollars and a spacecraft? -- Database Administrator, December 2015
If you had access to a bank's database, how would you use that information to design an ATM for elderly people? -- Associate Product Manager, February 2015
Design a mobile social app for a chain of local orthodontist offices. -- Product Manager, November 2015
What are the number of new book titles published in the US each year? -- Product Manager, November 2015
