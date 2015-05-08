21 of the trickiest questions Google will ask you in a job interview

Google has a reputation for asking difficult brain-teaser questions that challenge how you act under pressure.

Most of them require you to think quantitatively and broadly, and test the way you tackle problems on the spot.

Google probably switches up its questions over time, but career website Glassdoor provides a glimpse of the types of brain-stumping puzzles Google has asked in the past.

Not all of Google’s tricky questions are necessarily meant to be brain teasers — some of them are so simple yet difficult to answer in a concise way.

What three things would you change at your university/work place if you were CEO today? -- Account Strategist Interview, April 2014 Source What is your opinion on whether or not individuals should be required to use their official name when opening a gmail or Google + account? -- Administrative Assistant Interview, April 2014 Google+ boss Vic Gundotra Source What do you know about Google? -- Administrative Business Partner Interview, February 2015 Source If you could be remembered for one sentence, what would it be? -- Associate Account Strategist Interview, March 2014 Source If I gave you 10 million dollars right now, what would you do? -- Associate Account Strategist, May 2014 Source If you had access to a bank's database, how would you use that information to design an ATM for elderly people? -- Associate Product Manager, February 2015 You have a colony on Mars that you want to communicate with. How do you build a system to communicate with them? -- Associate Product Manager, November 2014 The Robotic Arm on NASA's Phoenix Mars Lander carries a scoop of Martian soil bound for the spacecraft's microscope in handout photo released on June 13, 2008. Source What scares you? -- Business Analyst Interview, September 2014 Source Tell me a joke. -- Executive Assistant Interview, March 2014 Source How would you improve a shoe factory? -- Field Operations Specialist, November 2014 Source Name a prank you would pull on x manager if you were hired. -- Google Applications Support Engineer, June 2014 Source Want to work at Google? Here's what the salary is like... The highest-paying jobs at Google>>

