Here's Why Google Ditched Brainteasers For Behavioural Interview Questions

Commonwealth Club via YouTube Laszlo Bock, senior vice president of People Operations at Google.

Google used to be famously known for its brainteaser interview questions, such as, “How many golf balls can you fit into an aeroplane?”

Luckily for future Google interviewees, the tech giant has said in recent years that it’s eliminated brainteaser questions because they don’t work so well in hiring.

So what kind of interview questions does Google ask now?

According to Laszlo Bock, senior vice president of People Operations at Google, it’s all about the behavioural interview questions.

“The interesting thing about the behavioural interview is that when you ask somebody to speak to their own experience, and you drill into that, you get two kinds of information,” Bock tells the New York Times. “One is you get to see how they actually interacted in a real-world situation, and the valuable ‘meta’ information you get about the candidate is a sense of what they consider to be difficult.”

An example of a behavioural interview question is: “Give me an example of a time when you solved an analytically difficult problem.”

Bock says that structured behavioural interviews enables the interviewer to have “a consistent rubric for how you assess people, rather than having each interviewer just make stuff up.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected] Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.