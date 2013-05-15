Being A Google Intern Is So Funny, Hollywood Made It Into A Comedy

On June 7, a new comedy will be released that is sure to be a hit in Silicon Valley.



“The Internship” is about two older guys who become interns at Google.

Naturally, it’s filled with techie humour.

We first saw a clip of the movie on Google’s jobs site. In that scene two unemployed dudes, Billy (Vince Vaughn) and Nick (Owen Wilson) interview with Google over Google Hangouts, which they never quite get the hang of.

Movie critic Chris McKittrick of Movie Buzzers calls it “The Wedding Crashers crash Google.”

Here’s the official trailer.

Here’s the scene that Google has posted on its jobs website.

