Google Is Paying For Its Interns To Stay In A San Jose Apartment Complex, And They Are Ruining It For The Full-Time Residents

Google’s interns are ruining an apartment complex in north San Jose, Kevin Roose at New York Magazine reports.



Google is paying for the interns to say at Crescent Village, a big housing complex. There’s no word on how many interns have been put up in the complex, but Roose says there was a Facebook group dedicated to housing complex and it had 400 members.

These interns, away from college, have basically imported their dorm room behaviour and rituals. Except, they have an even bigger, better playground than they might have at school. And, they’re in the middle of an apartment complex where people live full-time.

The residents of the Crescent Village are not happy.

On Yelp, one resident wrote, “One temporary issue:Lots of interns moving in this summer, it’s like a dorm now. I could hear a lot of noise, people talking and singing even in the middle of the night. The sound-proof is pretty good if I close the windows, but it’s summer time, I want some fresh and cool air.”

Another complained of loud noises and crazy behaviour.

The apartment complex has been posting notes to remind the interns to be more quiet and considerate of other people in the building.

But as one anonymous Google intern said to Roose, “You put a bunch of 20-year-olds in the same place, and what do you expect?”

