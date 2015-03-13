16 crazy-interesting facts about Google you probably didn't know

Getty / Justin SullivanGoogle CEO Larry Page.
Google tackles so many different things all at once that at times it’s hard to keep track or even fully comprehend it.
A Quora user posed a straightforward question: What are some mind-blowing facts about Google?
We’ve plucked out our favourite facts from that list and other sources to bring you this selection of surprising tidbits.
Google takes over 200 factors into account before delivering you the best results to any query in a fraction of a second.
In 1998, the year Google launched, users were making about 500,000 searches per day. Now, there are more than 2 million Google searches per second.
Google takes on moonshots -- projects that could change the world for millions of people. However, it also takes on important projects that matter only to a small number of people: In 2012, Google introduced the Cherokee language in Gmail.
When Street View first debuted, it featured 5 U.S. cities shot with 5 megapixel cameras. Now, Street View has images from every continent and uses 75 megapixel cameras.
Google has more than 53,600 employees in 70 offices in more than 40 countries around the world. That's a lot of free lunch!
When Google wants something, it's not afraid to drop some cold, hard cash to get it. It has made more than 170 acquisitions over the years. The top ten most expensive alone totaled $24.5 billion
It's fun to talk about all of Google's moonshot projects like self-driving cars and 'smart' contact lenses, but that's not where the money is. In 2014, about 89% of Google's $66 billion in revenue came from advertising.
Larry Page and Sergey Brin made the first Google Doodle in August 1998. They were heading to Burning Man in the Nevada desert and wanted people to know where the Google crew would be for a few days, so they added the festival's logo.
Google's search index is more than 100 million gigabytes in size. It would take 100,000 one-terabyte personal drives to contain the same amount of data.
People rely on Google's services so heavily that when they all went down for 5 minutes in 2013, global internet traffic dropped by 40%.
