Othar Hansson, Senior Staff Software Engineer at Google, introduces Google Instant

Photo: Robert Scoble via Flickr

The Internet giant just unveiled a new product, Google Instant, which delivers faster search results. Left unsaid: it will also vastly increase the number of ads you see.Read the full article at The Daily Beast > > >

