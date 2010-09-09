The ABCs According To Google Instant

Google just introduced its latest search innovation, instant streaming search results as you type.
As a part of the instant results, you can see how Google defines the alphabet. It completes each word as you enter a letter.
Inspired by Jeff Jarvis, who started tweeting Google Instant results, we’ve aggregated the alphabet according to Google.
These are the results we get through our Gmail account. It can vary slightly from person to person.
