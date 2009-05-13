Google Improves People Search

Today at its “searchology” event, Google (GOOG) announced it tweaked its search alogrithm so that it pulls more metadata from user-reviews sites like Yelp and social networks like LinkedIn.



The idea is to improve people searches and searches for product reviews. Results from reviews sites will now include snippets from actual user-reviews. People searches now yield more titles and locations, so as to disambiguate people with the same name.

The improvements should help keep Google search results pages an attractive place for advertisers.

Search Engine Land nabbed this screenshot of what the new reviews results look like:

