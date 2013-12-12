10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Jim Edwards
Dassault Falcon 5X private jetDassaultNot one of the jets in question.

  1. Google improperly obtained cheap fuel from the government for its fleet of private jets.
  2. These are the most innovative smartphones of the year.
  3. WhatsApp has taken only $US8 million in funding.
  4. OMG: Walmart will begin selling iPhones for just $US27!
  5. This is the best time of day to tweet.
  6. The startup CEO who said San Francisco is overrun by “homeless, drug dealers, dropouts, and trash,” has apologized.
  7. Andreessen Horowitz has led a $US25 million Series B investment in San Francisco-based Coinbase, the Bitcoin wallet “bank” and exchange.
  8. Jeff Bonforte, the executive in charge of Yahoo Mail, made a dumb joke about the product’s current failings — which include widespread outages — according to AllThingsD: “While acknowledging customer complaints and dissatisfaction, he added that Yahoo would need to ‘kick the users hard’ in a certain body part to get them to leave Yahoo Mail, according to numerous people there.”
  9. Pando Daily has a nice deep dive on the troubles at Kleiner Perkins.
  10. Your Facebook news feed is about to fill up with autoplay video.

