10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

- Google improperly obtained cheap fuel from the government for its fleet of private jets.
- These are the most innovative smartphones of the year.
- WhatsApp has taken only $US8 million in funding.
- OMG: Walmart will begin selling iPhones for just $US27!
- This is the best time of day to tweet.
- The startup CEO who said San Francisco is overrun by “homeless, drug dealers, dropouts, and trash,” has apologized.
- Andreessen Horowitz has led a $US25 million Series B investment in San Francisco-based Coinbase, the Bitcoin wallet “bank” and exchange.
- Jeff Bonforte, the executive in charge of Yahoo Mail, made a dumb joke about the product’s current failings — which include widespread outages — according to AllThingsD: “While acknowledging customer complaints and dissatisfaction, he added that Yahoo would need to ‘kick the users hard’ in a certain body part to get them to leave Yahoo Mail, according to numerous people there.”
- Pando Daily has a nice deep dive on the troubles at Kleiner Perkins.
- Your Facebook news feed is about to fill up with autoplay video.
