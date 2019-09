We have no idea who Lukas Rosol is, so we Googled him.



This is what comes up when you google image search “rosol:”

Photo: Screenshot

There he is in the far right corner.

As it turns out “rosol” is actually a Polish noodle soup type of thing.

But still, this tells you exactly how anonymous this guy is.

