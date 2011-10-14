Now The Big Nexus Event From Google And Samsung Will Be Held In Hong Kong Next Week

We just got the invite to the rescheduled Nexus Prime/Ice Cream Sandwich event.



The big announcement will take place October 19 in Hong Kong at 9:30 a.m. local time. (That’s 8:30 p.m. Eastern time on October 18.)

The event was originally supposed to take place on October 11 at the CTIA conference in San Diego, but the two companies decided to postpone out of respect for Steve Jobs’ death.

Hong Kong seems like an odd place to ask the press to visit on such short notice. When we first heard rumours yesterday that the event would take place in Hong Kong, we immediately thought it would tie in to All Things D’s AsiaD conference.

We asked Kara Swisher, and she said she didn’t know about it. Today’s invitation confirmed AsiaD and the Google/Samsung announcement are at different venues.

Weird.

Anyways, we can’t exactly make it to Hong Kong for the big reveal, but we’ll be following the event’s live stream closely. Check back here on the 19th for coverage!

Here’s the invite. They’re not exactly subtle this time about what they’re going to show off:

Photo: Samsung

