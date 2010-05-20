Cheat Sheet: Here's What's Coming At Google's Big Developer Conference

Google acquired On2 for TK. The primary reason for the acquisition was to gain access to a new video format called VP8. VP8 is reportedly going to challenge the current standard web video format H.264.

Dan Rayburn reported that Google's plans around VP8 involve a website called WebMProject. Details on this are sketchy right now, so again, we expect some more clarity. Here's what Dan wrote yesterday:

Between all the details that are starting to come out about Google's announcement tomorrow, it's clear that Google's going to be doing a lot more than just open-sourcing the VP8 video codec. And if the rumours I heard from earlier today are true, and Google does in fact have or will have hardware support for VP8, then their announcement is going to be a really big deal.

I don't know what the 'WebM' stands for, but one could imagine that Google thinks of this as much bigger project than just video content and is using the M for media to encompass all kinds of web based content.