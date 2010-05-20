Cheat Sheet: Here's What's Coming At Google's Big Developer Conference

Google’s largest developer conference of the year is getting ready to kick off in just a few hours. The ever restless search engine has a lot on its plate. Here’s a quick wrap of what you should look for coming out of the conference.
Android will be the focal point of many things in this conference. Android based handsets are selling like crazy nowadays, so expect to hear some bragging on that front. We also expect Google to take the wraps of FroYo, the next iteration of Android software. FroYo will supposedly address some of the problems with fragmentation in the Android market. Developers that want to make apps for Android-based phones have to deal with the variation in handsets.
We've already read about Google's plans to work with Sony and Intel to enter the set top box world, and possibly the world of televisions. We expect we'll get some more clarity on what this will entail. We're picturing TVs and cable boxes that are better connected to the web and YouTube.
Google acquired On2 for TK. The primary reason for the acquisition was to gain access to a new video format called VP8. VP8 is reportedly going to challenge the current standard web video format H.264.
Dan Rayburn reported that Google's plans around VP8 involve a website called WebMProject. Details on this are sketchy right now, so again, we expect some more clarity. Here's what Dan wrote yesterday:
Between all the details that are starting to come out about Google's announcement tomorrow, it's clear that Google's going to be doing a lot more than just open-sourcing the VP8 video codec. And if the rumours I heard from earlier today are true, and Google does in fact have or will have hardware support for VP8, then their announcement is going to be a really big deal.
I don't know what the 'WebM' stands for, but one could imagine that Google thinks of this as much bigger project than just video content and is using the M for media to encompass all kinds of web based content.
Adobe has already run demos of Flash on Android. Expect more demos and explanations. If Flash works well on Android it's good for both companies. Apple is shunning Flash saying it's buggy and a battery hog. If Android with Flash works well then Adobe can prove Apple wrong and Google has another Android feature that's missing from the iPhone.
Here's demo from Adobe Evangelist Ryan Stewart:
Mike Arrington at TechCrunch discovered the possibility that tethering support will be built into the next version of Android software. There's already a free app in the market that does this according to our readers. But, building it in should mean better performance. We'll be curious to see how much this costs for users.
Erick Schonfeld at TechCrunch tweeted, 'Mark my words, HTML5 will be a big theme at Google I/o tomorrow. That is all.' We've heard from a single source about a small announcement related to HTML5, so it makes sense to us. Don't know what HTML5 is? Catch up here >
TechCrunch reported yesterday that Google will push deeper into cloud computing services with 'Google Storage for Developers.' TechCrunch says this is a direct competitor to Amazon's S3 storage services, and Google will offer users the chance to transfer from Amazon to to Google effortlessly.
Maybe we'll hear some noise around the idea of a Google tablet, but we're not expecting anything to show up in physical, ready to go to market form.
Google is reportedly setting up to launch its e-book program this summer. Maybe we get more details on that at the conference.
We don't know how to categorize this, but we expect there to be overt and subtle talks about Apple. Google and Apple are in battle more than ever. Expect to get a preview of the future battles between the two companies. Catch up on the next 10 battles between the companies here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.