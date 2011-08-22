Google Is Still In The $2 Billion+ Hunt For Hulu

Salar Kamangar

Despite the fact that Google is taking on a $12.5 billion acquisition of Motorola, the company is still in the hunt for Hulu, the Wall Street Journal reports.Google joins Amazon, Yahoo, and DirecTV in the bidding process. The initial bids are due on Wednesday.



Our understanding is that Yahoo actually has a very good shot at winning this one after failing to acquire a number of other promising startups in the last few years — Groupon, Foursquare, etc.

A premium video site would fit nicely into Yahoo’s media strategy.

As for Google, we’re somewhat surprised it wants to deal with a government review of its video business, but apparently it thinks it won’t be a problem.

The range of bids will go from $500 million to $2 billion, says the WSJ.

