Google HR boss says predicting your future can help you ace any job interview

You’ve perfected your résumé, submitted your application, and landed an interview for your dream job. Now, how do you kill it?

Laszlo Bock, Google’s senior vice president of people operations and author of the upcoming book, “Work Rules!” recently shared a few tips on how to convince the person on the other side of the table to hire you.

In a LinkedIn post, Bock says predicting your future is one of the smartest things you can do.

“You can anticipate 90% of the interview questions you’re going to get,” he writes. “It’s an easy list to generate. ‘Why do you want this job’?’ ‘What’s a tough problem you’ve solved?’ If you can’t think of any, Google ‘most common interview questions.’ Write down the top 20 questions you think you’ll get,” he suggests.

When you do this, you’ll be able to better plan your attack.

“For every question, write down your answer,” he says. “Yes, it’s a pain to actually write something. It’s hard and frustrating. But it makes it stick in your brain. That’s important.”

You’ll also want to have a backup plan, he warns. “Actually, for every question, write down three answers.” You need to have different, equally good answers prepared for each question because as you get to know your interviewer, you might decide one story will resonate more than another.

