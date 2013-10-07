Tour Google's Luxurious 'Googleplex' Campus In California

Google is constantly being named as one of the best companies to work for. It feeds its employees three gourmet meals a day for free. It offers them a crazy array of perks from yoga classes to massages.

So we asked for a tour of the famous Googleplex, hoping to see cool spots like the bowling alley or one of the seven fitness centres.

Unfortunately, Google’s PR folks asked if they could review and approve our photos before we published them. We declined, but we were allowed to the campus and the land Google owns around its offices, including the sculpture garden and the outdoor cafe.

