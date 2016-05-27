The top word that people in each state forget how to spell, according to Google

Thursday night, ten kids will face off on stage to prove their linguistic prowess at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

To celebrate (and highlight just how comparatively bad at words the rest of us are), Google’s data and visualisation team put together a map showing the top spellings that people needed to search for in every state.

Some classics show up, like “neighbour” and “guarantee,” but some more surprising words appear too, like “boutineer” or “banana” in Ohio (guess people there never listened to Gwen Stefani).

And poor Massachusetts residents don’t know how to spell their own state name.

For comparison, kids competing in the National Spelling Bee get words like “cacomixl,” “dipnoous,” and “salele.”

Here’s the full map:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.