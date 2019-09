Google wants to help out stressed travellers this Holiday season flying, so it’s providing free WiFi access on Virgin America Flights from November 10 to January 15, 2010.

If you’re on one of the flights, search for something using Google. It’s the least you can do.

Here’s more details on which airports are participating.

