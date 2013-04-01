Angry Twitterers Are Threatening To Switch To Bing After Google honours labour Leader Cesar Chavez On Easter

Megan Rose Dickey
google's caesar chavez doodle on easter

Google’s decision to celebrate Cesar Chavez’s birthday today in its Doodle, rather than Easter, has spurred some mixed reviews on Twitter.

A lot of people are so upset that they are threatening to switch to Bing.

But it seems that Google actually hasn’t created an Easter doodle since 2000. In 2011, for example, Google celebrated what would have been German chemist Robert Bunsen’s 200th birthday.

Meanwhile, Bing’s website features a ton of brightly coloured eggs to commemorate Easter. But to Google’s defence, President Barack Obama declared March 31, 2013 as Caesar Chavez Day.

We have reached to Google to learn more about its decision, and will update this story if we hear back.

For now, here are some of the tweets from people threatening to make the switch to Bing:

