Google's Home might cost $50 less than Amazon's Echo

Google’s Home smart speaker will cost $129, according to a new report from Android Police.

The report says Google will confirm the price at its scheduled press event on October 4, as expected. The company first unveiled the diminutive speaker at its Google I/O conference this past May.

The Home is more or less Google’s version of the Amazon Echo, which has been a surprise hit for the ecommerce giant since launching in late 2014. It utilises the company’s new Google Assistant digital assistant, which recently arrived alongside the Allo chat app.

If this latest rumour holds true, the Home would undercut the Echo’s $180 going rate, but would still cost much more than the $50 Echo Dot, a smaller version of the Echo which Amazon recently relaunched.

Beyond the Home, the report corroborates previous rumours and says Google will also use the event to launch an upgraded version of its Chromecast media streamer. That will reportedly be called the Chromecast Ultra, support both 4K and HDR video, and cost $69. If true, that would make it the cheapest 4K HDR streamer on the market today.

Alongside the Home and 4K Chromecast, Google is expected to launch two new smartphones under its ‘Pixel’ branding at that same October 4 event. Business Insider will be attending the event, so be sure to check back here in a couple of weeks for all of our live coverage.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

