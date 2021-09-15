The Google Home app helps you manage all your smart devices. Eric Risberg/Associated Press

You can set up the Google Home app to connect your smart devices and use Google Assistant.

Start the process by downloading the Google Home app and creating a new home to add devices to.

The Google Home app acts like a remote control for smart home devices.

Google Home is a smart speaker that you can interact with via voice commands, and the accompanying Google Home app is like a remote control for smart home devices.

The app allows you to set up, manage, and control not only Google Home and similar devices, but also smart home products like lights, cameras, and even your thermostat. Here’s what you need to know.

What you can do with the Google Home app The Google Home app includes a lot of helpful features, including the ability to: Set up and control Google Nest, Google Home, WiFi, and Chromecast devices

Control, organize, and manage compatible lights, cameras, speakers, and more – like a remote for smart home devices

Check reminders and recent notifications

Manage settings for Google devices and Google Assistant, like updating what news sources you get updates from and the types of information Google Assistant relays when you ask it to tell you about your day

Link to music services like YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora

How to set up a Google Home account on the Google Home app

1. Download the Google Home app onto your Android or iOS device.

Quick tip: Double-check that the mobile device you downloaded the Google Home app on is using the same Wi-Fi network as the one you plan to connect your Google Home device to.



2. Open the Google Home app. If it’s your first time using the app, watch the short video (optional), then tap Get Started.

The short video gives a general overview of the many things Google Home can do. Abigail Abesamis Demarest

Quick tip: iPhone users may be asked to enable location access and Bluetooth during the set-up process. This can help you pair Bluetooth devices to your Google Home speaker to play music or help you get better weather results.



3. Confirm which Google account you want to use with the Google Home app by selecting it, then tap OK. If you don’t already have a Google account, you can create one by tapping Use another account and selecting Create account on the next page.

Log in to a Google account, or choose an account you’re already signed into. Abigail Abesamis Demarest

4. On the Create a home page, tap Get started. On the next page, tap New devices to set up a new device or Works with Google to link an existing device or service.

If this is your first time using the app, you’ll need to create a new home to assign devices to. Abigail Abesamis Demarest

5. On the Choose a home page, tap Create another home, then Next. Choose a nickname to identify the home, then enter the address on the next page. The Google Home app will then look for devices to connect to.

Tap ‘Create another home’ and hit ‘Next.’ Abigail Abesamis Demarest

How to set up a Google Home device on the app

1. Plug in your Google Home device. When you hear a chime, you know it’s powered on.

2. Open the Google Home app and tap the plus + icon in the top-left.

Start the setup process by tapping the plus icon. Abigail Abesaamis Demarest

3. Choose Set up device from the Add and manage menu.

Tap ‘Set up device’ to begin. Abigail Abesamis Demarest

4. Tap the New devices option to begin linking your Google Home to the app.

Set up a new Google Home by tapping the first option. Abigail Abesamis Demarest

Quick tip: You can also link existing devices, like light bulbs or plugs, by tapping the Works with Google option.



5. You will be asked to choose a home to link your Google Home device to. Select an existing Home profile or create a new one, then tap Next.

6. The Google Home app will begin searching for devices. Once it identifies your Google Home device, tap Next.

7. Once it’s finished connecting, the Google Home app will ask you to confirm the connection by playing a sound on the Google Home speaker. Tap Yes if you hear the sound, or Try Again if you don’t.

8. You may be asked to agree to legal terms. If they appear, click I agree or No thanks.

9. You may be asked to opt-in to improve your device experience by sharing device stats and crash reports with Google. Choose either No thanks or Yes, I’m in.

10. Pick which room the device is located in to help name and organize your Google Home speaker within the Google Home app. Then tap Next.

11. Select the Wi-Fi network you want to connect your speaker to. Then tap Next.

How to set up Google Assistant

1. Once the Google Home device and Google Home app are connected, you’ll be asked to set up Google Assistant, the artificial intelligence assistant for Google products. After reading the relevant agreement, tap Next.

2. Tap I agree to activate Voice Match, which teaches the Assistant to recognize your voice. Follow the on-screen prompts to set it up.

3. Enable Personal results to have your Google Home speaker read or show results specific to you, like with your Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Photos, YouTube playlists, recipes, and more.

4. You will then be asked to choose a default music service and link to music and media services like Spotify and Netflix. If you choose to link them, you’ll need to log in and connect them to your Google Home app. When finished, tap Next.

5. After choosing whether or not to receive emails about your device, and adding optional details on the review page, tap Next to finish setup.

