Google Has Thrown Some Over-The-Top Holiday Parties This Year

Madeline Stone
Google holiday partyInstagram, @dinos_not_djsGooglers in a snow globe at the Exploratorium.

Google sure knows how to throw a party. 

Now that the holiday season is in full swing, Googlers everywhere are enjoying swanky company events in some amazing places.

From an “Indiana Jones” themed bash in a Los Angeles theatre to a soiree at a San Francisco winery, here are some of the parties Googlers attended with their respective teams this weekend.

Google's People Operations team celebrated at the Exploratorium in San Francisco.

There was a very fancy bar set up.

And guests could get their caricatures drawn.

One highlight was this massive snow globe that people could go inside.

Fake snow made for a ton of fun.

There was also a big chair sculpted from ice, where Googlers could pose for pictures.

After the ice chair, you could go warm up by the fire.

Another team hosted their shindig at the Winery on San Francisco's Treasure Island.

The party included a hypnotic performance by the Violin Guy.

There was also a photo booth with some silly props.

And the desserts looked amazing.

An engineering team celebrated at the California Academy of Sciences. Note the giant snowman behind the bar.

Googlers, including product manager Mugur Marculescu, posed in the vintage-inspired photo booth

The finance team attended an ocean-themed bash at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View.

Entertainment included performances from a Cirque du Soleil troupe.

They put on quite a show.

Some Googlers posed with the performers.

The Android team attended a soiree aboard the USS Hornet in the East Bay.

There was lots of WWII-era military equipment inside.

The floor was packed.

Some sailors put on a show.

And it wouldn't be a Google party without a photo booth.

Googlers dressed up like Indiana Jones for a party at the Mayan Theatre in Los Angeles.

Performers impressed partygoers on the main stage.

There was even a hookah lounge setup.

Google threw a huge party at a theme park for workers at the company's European headquarters in Dublin.

The Ferris wheel was a sight to behold.

Now see where you can celebrate the holidays.

The Best Places To See Holiday Lights, According To Pinterest »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.