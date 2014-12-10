Google Has Thrown Some Over-The-Top Holiday Parties This Year

Instagram, @dinos_not_djsGooglers in a snow globe at the Exploratorium.
Google sure knows how to throw a party.
Now that the holiday season is in full swing, Googlers everywhere are enjoying swanky company events in some amazing places.
From an “Indiana Jones” themed bash in a Los Angeles theatre to a soiree at a San Francisco winery, here are some of the parties Googlers attended with their respective teams this weekend.
An engineering team celebrated at the California Academy of Sciences. Note the giant snowman behind the bar.
Google threw a huge party at a theme park for workers at the company's European headquarters in Dublin.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.