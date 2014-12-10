Google Has Thrown Some Over-The-Top Holiday Parties This Year

Instagram, @dinos_not_djs Googlers in a snow globe at the Exploratorium.

Google sure knows how to throw a party.

Now that the holiday season is in full swing, Googlers everywhere are enjoying swanky company events in some amazing places.

From an “Indiana Jones” themed bash in a Los Angeles theatre to a soiree at a San Francisco winery, here are some of the parties Googlers attended with their respective teams this weekend.

