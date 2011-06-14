Google Making Big Search Announcement Tomorrow?

Photo: Flickr Robert Scoble

Google is having an Inside Search event for journalists tomorrow in San Francisco hosted by top engineer Amit Singhal.Danny Sullivan posted the invitation, which says that journalists will be getting an “under the hood look” at how Google Search works and seeing demos of new features.



The last time Google did something like this, it was to introduce Google Instant, which displays search results as you type.

Tomorrow, Google could announce new social search features related to Google +1, more tweaks to help get rid of spam and increase relevance, or some whizzy new feature that nobody has even speculated about yet. We’ll be following along and bringing you the news as soon as it happens.

Inside Search is also the name of the official Google Search blog that launched in May. Previously, search info was rolled up into the main Google corporate blog, but the company is big enough and diverse enough now that search apparently deserves its own special place on the Web.

