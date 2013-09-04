Google Just Passed 1 Billion Android Activations, And Its Next Operating System Will Be Called 'KitKat'

Google recently passed 1 billion Android device activations,

according to a recent Google+ post by Google SVP Sundar Pichai.

Meanwhile, Google’s next Android operating system will be dubbed “KitKat.”

Google has never failed to come up with fun, sweet names to call new versions of its Android mobile operating system. Past names include Gingerbread, Jelly Bean, Froyo, and Ice Cream Sandwich.

Here’s the key bit from Pichai’s post:

“On my return from Asia, I was also thrilled to find this guy [in photo above] waiting to greet me on the front lawn — love the new #AndroidKitKat statue and can’t wait to release the next version of the platform that is as sweet as the candy bar that’s one of our team’s favourites:)”

Google even has the official Twitter account for KitKat all Androided up. Though, no money exchanged hands between Google and Nestle as a result of the partnership.

Google is expected to launch its new operating system in October. Check out the official mascot below, in all of his glory.

Proud to unwrap Android KITKAT — find out more at http://t.co/tmBKRLpFfO pic.twitter.com/8nps9vna8l

