Google Hiring Freeze?

An SAI reader suggests Google has suddenly implemented a hiring freeze (see below). Based on this one anecdote, we’re highly sceptical (we think the applicant has probably just been given the brush-off or that it’s just one product group), but we’ll look into it. Anyone else heard anything?



Nobody’s picked up on the story that Google appears to be in a hiring freeze right now. I recently submitted an application, did a phone interview, got a thumbs up for an on site, then was told that they were delaying hiring for now. I’m not sure if it has to do with the sinking economy (maybe last quarter’s numbers were the end of the good times) or the deal coming up with Yahoo and Microsoft, but it seems like there’s a story behind it that hasn’t been publicized yet.

