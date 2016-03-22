Google is hiring good drivers for its self-driving cars

same Google is looking for people with good driving records to become “vehicle operators” for Google’s self-driving cars, according to this ad posted on job-hunting site Glassdoor.

Oxymoron anyone?

The self-driving car driver is expected to be on the road 6 to 8 hours a day, five days a week.

A few of the skills for this job involve: The ability to keep a secret (“keep project details confidential”) and a good driving record. Clearly Google needs people that can drive well for this job, because the car can’t be expected to, what….? Drive itself?

One bummer: The job wouldn’t officially turn you into a Googler, with all the benefits Google employees enjoy. It’s a short-term contract position.

Another bummer: Those that have tried it say that it’s more tedious than a regular driving position.

Google/Glassdoor Google self driving ve chicle operator ad

