Google Hiring Data Reveals Two Things Women Can Do To Get Hired And Promoted More

Google software engineer Lauren Baptist

Photo: Google

Google has launched an effort to make sure it hires and promotes enough women, reports the New York Times’s Claire Cain Miller.Because its Google, the company’s first step was to analyse data about its own HR practices.



The NYT reports:

Google’s data-filled spreadsheets showed that some women who applied for jobs did not make it past the phone interview. The reason was that the women did not flaunt their achievements, so interviewers judged them unaccomplished. Google now asks interviewers to report candidates’ answers in more detail. Google also found that women who turned down job offers had interviewed only with men. Now, a woman interviewing at Google will meet other women during the hiring process.

A result: More women are being hired. Once hired, technical women were not being promoted at the same rate as men. At Google, employees nominate themselves for promotions, but the data revealed that women were less likely to do so. So senior women at Google now host workshops to encourage women to nominate themselves, and they are promoted proportionally to men, Mr. Bock said.

The most important lessons in this data are for companies. Companies should…

Pay close attention to what job candidates say about themselves even when they don’t seem to be bragging.

Have women interview women candidates.

Encourage women to nominate themselves for promotions.

But in this data, there is also a lesson for women workers who want to get hired and promoted more often. They are:

Flaunt your achievements during job interviews.

Ask for promotions after you are hired.

This reminds us of what Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg told the women graduating from Barnard in 2011:

My hope for all of you here, for every single one of you, is that you’re going to walk across the stage and get your diploma. You’re going to go out tonight or maybe all summer and celebrate. You deserve it. And then you’re going to lean way into your career. You’re going to find something you love doing, and you’re going to do it with gusto. You’re going to pick your field and you’re going to ride it all the way to the top. So, what advice can I give you to help you achieve this goal? The first thing is I encourage you to think big. Studies show very clearly that in our country, in the college-educated part of the population, men are more ambitious than women. They’re more ambitious the day they graduate from college; they remain more ambitious every step along their career path. We will never close the achievement gap until we close the ambition gap. But if all young women start to lean in, we can close the ambition gap right here, right now, if every single one of you leans in. Leadership belongs to those who take it. Leadership starts with you.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.