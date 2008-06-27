Google Hiring "Corporate Concierge" To Further Pamper Staff

Henry Blodget

No economic weakness at Google, yet, apparently.

“As Corporate Concierge, you’ll be responsible for fulfilling U.S. employees’ personal requests and creating perks that make employees’ lives easier in a fast-paced environment…”

(Via NY Post)

Corporate Concierge – Mountain View

This position is located in Mountain View, CA

The Area: Human Resources – Benefits
Google employees have a wide variety of interests both inside and outside Google. We strive to design a unique benefits package that helps Googlers balance their busy lives and allows them to focus on the things they love to do. To that end, the Benefits group has developed a wide variety of comprehensive programs to meet the various needs of our diverse population. The programs we offer at our US headquarters include a world-class children’s centre, a wellness centre with on-site physicians, four full-service fitness centres and massage services. We provide free gourmet food and self-service laundry plus access to many vendors who offer onsite services such as haircuts and car wash. All of these are offered are in addition to our top-tier health plans and a generous 401(k) matching program.

The Role: Corporate Concierge
As Corporate Concierge, you’ll be responsible for fulfilling U.S. employees’ personal requests and creating perks that make employees’ lives easier in a fast-paced environment.

Responsibilities:

  • Work closely with all levels of employees throughout the company and help coordinate personal services, including making restaurant reservations, ordering flowers, recommending places to dine
  • Source and administer regional perk programs, including discount ticket programs and corporate partnerships
  • Establish and maintain an online resource centre for personal services such as event planning, housekeeping services, restaurant recommendations and spas
  • Develop, design and negotiate creative personal support and entertainment offers
  • Support other perk programs and events

Requirements:

  • BA or BS degree
  • Excellent customer-service experience
  • Strong knowledge of the community, area and region
  • Demonstrated professionalism, confidence, strong organizational skills, efficiency, initiative, resourcefulness and adaptability to change
  • Highly trustworthy at all times and able to deal with confidential information
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills
  • Strong computer skills (knowledge of HTML and web design preferred)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

google sai-us