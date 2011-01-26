Google Is About To Go On A Major Hiring Spree: Plans To Add 6,000 New Employees

Google is planning on hiring 6,000 new employees this year says VP Alan Eustace in an interview with the Mercury News.



Eustace says Google will hire “pretty much across the board.” It will push Google’s headcount over 30,000.

This would be the the biggest jump in hiring since 2007, when the company added 6,100 employees.

Are you going to be applying for one of the 6,000 openings?

Then you better read up on 15 Google interview questions that will make you feel stupid.

