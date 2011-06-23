Google Hires Salon.com CEO To Head Up News Business

Photo: PBS.org

Google has hired Richard Gingras, the former CEO of Salon.com, to run Google News and other upcoming products.Salon is known for its original editorial content and political focus, while Google is strictly an aggregator, producing no original content.



But Gingras advised Google in 2007 and 2008 on the future of news and TV, so there is some history there.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that Google is suddenly going to hire a bunch of editors to create original content like Yahoo and AOL.

Gingras told 7X7 SF that he’d been talking to Google for a few months and they finally made him an offer he couldn’t say no to.

In the 1990s, Gingras was the head of consumer products at Excite @Home and also worked at Apple for a time.

Salon grew its traffic from 4 million to 6 million unique monthly users during Gingras’s two-year tenure, but revenue declined between the fourth quarter of 2009 and 2010 and the site is still not profitable.

