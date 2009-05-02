Google Hires Goats To Mow Its Lawn

Google’s hired goats to mow (and fertilize) its lawn.



Why?

It’s a “low-carbon” solution.

Google Blog: At our Mountain View headquarters, we have some fields that we need to mow occasionally to clear weeds and brush to reduce fire hazard. This spring we decided to take a low-carbon approach: Instead of using noisy mowers that run on gasoline and pollute the air, we’ve rented some goats from California Grazing to do the job for us (we’re not “kidding”). A herder brings about 200 goats and they spend roughly a week with us at Google, eating the grass and fertilizing at the same time. The goats are herded with the help of Jen, a border collie. It costs us about the same as mowing, and goats are a lot cuter to watch than lawn mowers.

That’s all well and good, but is it really greener? How many emissions are released to create the food to feed the goats and feed the goat herder? How about moving the goats around, huh?

Just admit it Google, you wanted a petting zoo.

Photo: Camilla

