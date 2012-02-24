Google Hires Bing Exec To Lead Marketing At YouTube—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Photo: Otto Geule Jr/Getty

YouTube has hired former Bing executive Danielle Tiedt (pictured) to head its consumer marketing as the video site embarks on a $100 million venture to launch 96 entertainment channels.Microsoft has filed a complaint in the E.U. against Motorola for charging too much for use of its patents. Microsoft is arguing that “Motorola has refused to make its patents available at anything remotely close to a reasonable price.”



Prompted by the Obama administration’s announcement that it is moving forward with the Privacy Bill of Rights, the Digital Advertising Alliance has also announced its support of a do-not-track option on web browsers.

Neil Ridell has been promoted to vp executive director of product innovation at CP+B.

The Weather Channel has hired BBH New York as its agency of record. BBH beat out BBDO; AKQA; and Fitzgerald & Co.

Former Google director of North American new advertising sales Suresh Khanna has been appointed as vp of sales for AdRoll, a retargeting platform.

Aegis, the media and digital communications group, has acquired US digital agency Roundarch, which has clients including Avis, HBO, Bloomberg Sports, the US Air Force, and Motorola.

Six digital giants—AOL, Hulu, Digitas, Google/YouTube, Microsoft Advertising, and Yahoo!—have announced Digital Content “NewFronts” to integrate brands and content. NewFront is a play on “upfront,” the May period in which television networks have media buyers place a year’s supply of ad deals.

