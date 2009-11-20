Google: Here's What Chrome OS Looks Like

Google showed off an update of its forthcoming Chrome OS operating system at its headquarters in Silicon Valley today.



The whole point of the operating system — meant for simple computers and launching in about a year — is that it’s based on a Web browser, so don’t get too excited. It looks like a Web browser.

And it actually looks pretty good. We’re curious to see how the Apple tablet pans out, but if we ever had to buy a netbook, we’d seriously consider one running Chrome OS as opposed to Windows.



