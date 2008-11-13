Google: Here's How To Game Us (GOOG)

When Google’s (GOOG) stock dips below $300, we guess anything’s possible. Like an official Google SEO primer. (Full of basic stuff most Webmasters probably already knew, but helpful nonetheless.)



Google posted the 22-page PDF to their Webmaster centre blog this afternoon:

Our Search Engine Optimization Starter Guide covers around a dozen common areas that webmasters might consider optimising. We felt that these areas (like improving title and description meta tags, URL structure, site navigation, content creation, anchor text, and more) would apply to webmasters of all experience levels and sites of all sizes and types. Throughout the guide, we also worked in many illustrations, pitfalls to avoid, and links to other resources that help expand our explanation of the topics. We plan on updating the guide at regular intervals with new optimization suggestions and to keep the technical advice current.

Coming soon: Apple PR’s (AAPL) official guide to leaking product rumours.

