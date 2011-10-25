Google Helped This Music Teacher Win $1 Million For Playing Video Games

Brian Kingrey knew nothing about baseball.



He did know, however, that the first person to pitch a perfect game in MLB 2K11 after April 1 would win a million dollars.

So the music teacher started researching. And researching. And playing. And researching.

“My best match-up was going to be the Phillies with their star pitcher, Roy Halladay, against the Houston Astros. I’d research, play for five hours, eat, sleep, repeat for two weeks.”

The rest, as they say, is in the record books.

(h/t Quickish)

Here’s the full ad:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

