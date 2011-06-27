Google Kills Two Of Its Most Ambitious Projects

Photo: Doug Edwards, Xooglers

Google is killing two of its most ambitious projects, Google Health and Google PowerMeter, because they didn’t get enough traction. These were very ambitious projects: the goal was to remake healthcare delivery, and energy distribution respectively, for the internet age.



There’s certainly a lot of potential for the internet to improve things when it comes to healthcare and energy, but it seems Google was beset here with a lack of focus and partnerships. Plenty of startups are doing well in the space — Google, not so much.

Maybe what Google needs to find is an “Android” of healthcare or energy. Find a small startup headed by a visionary working on an interesting thing, buy it and give said visionary unlimited resources. Now that would be something.

