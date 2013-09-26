Google+ Hashtags Now Appear In Google Searches

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.



Now when you search for a hashtag keyword (e.g. #AmericasCup) in Google Search, you’ll be shown a series of relevant content on Google+.

It is the latest strategic move by Google to broadcast more organic content being posted on Google+. “I think Google+ is the one major social network industry professionals need to watch more closely. Google is being really smart with its positioning of Google+,” said Lisa Giacosa, senior vice president and global director at Starcom MediaVest Group.

Recently, Google enabled the option to embed Google+ content on pages around the Web; and, earlier this week, Google announced that all YouTube comments will eventually be powered by Google+. Read >

Why Some Adults Don’t Use The Internet

(Pew Research)

According to a Pew Research study, 15% of adults in the U.S. do not use the Internet or email. Of those people, 34% say it’s because the Internet is not relevant to them, not interesting, have no need for it, or simply choose not to use it. Read >

20% Of Yelp Reviews Are Fake (HBS)

According to a study conducted at Harvard Business School, the number of fake reviews on Yelp went from 5% i n2006 to 20% in 2013.

Earlier this week, the New York Times reported that New York regulators are cracking down on fake reviews found on sites such as Yelp. Read >

Twitter Launches ‘Alerts’ For Emergencies (Twitter Blog)

Twitter has launched “Alerts,” which will contain critically accurate information during emergencies and natural disasters. Providing the information will be local and federal governments, as well as emergency relief organisations. Read >

Evan Williams Is Twitter’s Largest Shareholder (Bloomberg)

The Twitter co-founder’s stake is worth approximately $US1.5 billion, based on a $US10.5 billion private market cap. Read >

