Google Has Taken Over Its Search Results Page With Its Own Content And Ads

Lots of third-party businesses – stores, vertical search engines, content sites, etc – depend on getting good real estate on Google search results pages.



It’s one reason the company is so closely monitored by anti-trust officials.

With that in mind, check out this image, which we first saw on Daring Fireball. It compares two screenshots of a Google search results page. The one on the left is from 2008. The one on the right is from 2012.

Look at how crowded the 2012 screenshot is with Google ads and its own content.

Rest assured: these changes are squeezing somebody out.

Photo: Tipster

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.