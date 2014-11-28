Google Has Put Out Its Bat For Phil Hughes

Google has put out its bat to pay respect to Australian cricketer Phil Hughes who passed away on Thursday after being struck in the head by a bouncer earlier this week.

People around the world have put out their cricket bats as a mark of respect to the batsman.

Social media has been flooded with messages of support for Hughes’ family and friends as well as images of cricket bats leaning against front doors.

