Google Has Not Insured Itself Against The Loss Of Larry Page

If Larry Page bites the dust, Google doesn’t have life insurance on him. Same goes for Sergey Brin and Eric Schmidt.That’s not so unusual. Giant corporations don’t always take out policies on their top brass. Seriously, how big a policy would Google need for them, anyway? A billion dollars? Apiece?



It’s just that Google wants you to know. In its 10-K filing it makes a point to say so:

Our future success depends in a large part upon the continued service of key members of our senior management team. In particular, Larry Page and Sergey Brin are critical to the overall management of Google and the development of our technology. Along with our Executive Chairman Eric E. Schmidt, they also play a key role in maintaining our culture and setting our strategic direction. All of our executive officers and key employees are at-will employees, and we do not maintain any key-person life insurance policies. The loss of key personnel could seriously harm our business.” [Emphasis ours.]

Just for fun we checked with Apple’s and Microsoft’s 10-K. They don’t feel the need to discuss it.

