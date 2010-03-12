'Google Has No Official Position' On The World Ending In 2012

What is Google hiding? When asked pointedly, “Does Google think the world will end in 2012?” Google’s Matt Cutts ducks the question, simply answering “Google has no official position on that.”



The question and answer session went down at Google’s Webmaster Central channel on YouTube, a place normally reserved for people to get answers from Google about questions related to indexing and crawling.



