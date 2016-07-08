Google has launched a new UK startup competition

Google Campus London is Google’s startup space in Shoreditch.

Google is on the hunt for some of the UK’s most promising startups.

The search giant said on Friday that it wants to find 10 early-stage technology companies for its weeklong “Campus Exchange: Best of British” programme.

Selected companies will be given workspace at Campus London (a Google startup space), in addition to support from some of the city’s top mentors and investors, according to Google.

Previous graduates of the programme have gone on to secure funding and be nominated for the Google Play Awards, Google said.

Francesca Dean, head of programmes at Campus London, said in a statement: “Amazing ideas can come from anywhere, and there is incredible entrepreneurial talent across the UK. Pooling this talent with the knowledge and expertise of our international community of entrepreneurs, puts Campus London in a unique position to help propel the best startups to global scale.”

Applications are open until July 29 and the programme commences on 22 August.

There are a host of other similar startup programmes in London but they’re unlikely to offer the same level of access to Google as the Campus Exchange programme.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.